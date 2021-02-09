-
Edison Research Charts Top 50 U.S. Podcasts For 2020
EDISON RESEARCH has released a chart of the top 50 podcasts in the U.S. for 2020. The rankings are based on the company's Podcast Consumer Tracker, measuring the relative audience size and demographics of all podcast networks. "THE JOE ROGAN EXPERIENCE" tops the list, followed by THE NEW YORK TIMES' "THE DAILY."
"We have sampled over 10,000 podcast listeners to determine who they are, what shows they listen to, what they buy, and the demographic profiles for every leading network and top podcast," said SVP TOM WEBSTER. "There is no other service available for producers or agencies that provides this information for the entire industry."
"Existing measures of downloads are important," added WEBSTER. "We aren't replacing that--but currently we have demographic data on all major networks, how they rank against each other, and credible estimates of network size calibrated by our ongoing work on THE INFINITE DIAL research series, which remains the most widely-used audience data in the industry. It is the only service based on actual listens, not downloads."
"From day one of a subscription we are able to provide leading podcast networks with the size and demographic makeup of their audience. Our dataset gets more and more robust every day, and we are immensely proud of this service we can provide to the industry,” concluded WEBSTER.
The rankings:
1. THE JOE ROGAN EXPERIENCE
2. THE DAILY
3. CRIME JUNKIE
4. THIS AMERICAN LIFE
5. MY FAVORITE MURDER
6. STUFF YOU SHOULD KNOW
7. OFFICE LADIES
8. POD SAVE AMERICA
9. PLANET MONEY
10. WAIT WAIT…DON’T TELL ME!
11. RADIOLAB
12. THE BEN SHAPIRO SHOW
13. SERIAL
14. FRESH AIR
15. CALL HER DADDY
16. UP FIRST
17. THE DAVE RAMSEY SHOW
18. ARMCHAIR EXPERT WITH DAX SHEPARD
19. CONAN O'BRIEN NEEDS A FRIEND
20. (tie) WTF WITH MARC MARON
20. (tie) FREAKONOMICS RADIO
22. DATELINE NBC
23 TED TALKS DAILY
24. (tie) THE BILL SIMMONS PODCAST
24. (tie) HIDDEN BRAIN
26. THE MOTH
28. (tie; the official list is missing #27) RUSH LIMBAUGH MORNING UPDATE
28. (tie) VIEWS WITH DAVID DOBRIK AND JASON NASH
30. CRIMINAL
31. THE JOE BUDDEN PODCAST WITH RORY & MAL
32. H3 PODCAST
33. LAST PODCAST ON THE LEFT
34. LORE
35. BILL BURR'S MONDAY MORNING PODCAST
36. THE RACHEL MADDOW SHOW
37. NPR POLITICS PODCAST
38. IMPAULSIVE WITH LOGAN PAUL
39. THE ICHELLE OBAMA PODCAST
40. (tie) THE BREAKFAST CLUB
40. (tie) THE DAN BONGINO SHOW
42. (tie) HOW I BUILT THIS WITH GUY RAZ
42. (tie) PARDON MY TAKE
44. 99% INVISIBLE
45. HOW DID THIS GET MADE?
46. REPLY ALL
47. (tie) NPR NEWS NOW
47. (tie) THE MARK LEVIN SHOW
49. THE ADAM CAROLLA SHOW
50. THE WAY I HEARD IT WITH MIKE ROWE