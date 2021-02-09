Top 50 Chart

EDISON RESEARCH has released a chart of the top 50 podcasts in the U.S. for 2020. The rankings are based on the company's Podcast Consumer Tracker, measuring the relative audience size and demographics of all podcast networks. "THE JOE ROGAN EXPERIENCE" tops the list, followed by THE NEW YORK TIMES' "THE DAILY."

"We have sampled over 10,000 podcast listeners to determine who they are, what shows they listen to, what they buy, and the demographic profiles for every leading network and top podcast," said SVP TOM WEBSTER. "There is no other service available for producers or agencies that provides this information for the entire industry."

"Existing measures of downloads are important," added WEBSTER. "We aren't replacing that--but currently we have demographic data on all major networks, how they rank against each other, and credible estimates of network size calibrated by our ongoing work on THE INFINITE DIAL research series, which remains the most widely-used audience data in the industry. It is the only service based on actual listens, not downloads."

"From day one of a subscription we are able to provide leading podcast networks with the size and demographic makeup of their audience. Our dataset gets more and more robust every day, and we are immensely proud of this service we can provide to the industry,” concluded WEBSTER.

The rankings:

1. THE JOE ROGAN EXPERIENCE

2. THE DAILY

3. CRIME JUNKIE

4. THIS AMERICAN LIFE

5. MY FAVORITE MURDER

6. STUFF YOU SHOULD KNOW

7. OFFICE LADIES

8. POD SAVE AMERICA

9. PLANET MONEY

10. WAIT WAIT…DON’T TELL ME!

11. RADIOLAB

12. THE BEN SHAPIRO SHOW

13. SERIAL

14. FRESH AIR

15. CALL HER DADDY

16. UP FIRST

17. THE DAVE RAMSEY SHOW

18. ARMCHAIR EXPERT WITH DAX SHEPARD

19. CONAN O'BRIEN NEEDS A FRIEND

20. (tie) WTF WITH MARC MARON

20. (tie) FREAKONOMICS RADIO

22. DATELINE NBC

23 TED TALKS DAILY

24. (tie) THE BILL SIMMONS PODCAST

24. (tie) HIDDEN BRAIN

26. THE MOTH

28. (tie; the official list is missing #27) RUSH LIMBAUGH MORNING UPDATE

28. (tie) VIEWS WITH DAVID DOBRIK AND JASON NASH

30. CRIMINAL

31. THE JOE BUDDEN PODCAST WITH RORY & MAL

32. H3 PODCAST

33. LAST PODCAST ON THE LEFT

34. LORE

35. BILL BURR'S MONDAY MORNING PODCAST

36. THE RACHEL MADDOW SHOW

37. NPR POLITICS PODCAST

38. IMPAULSIVE WITH LOGAN PAUL

39. THE ICHELLE OBAMA PODCAST

40. (tie) THE BREAKFAST CLUB

40. (tie) THE DAN BONGINO SHOW

42. (tie) HOW I BUILT THIS WITH GUY RAZ

42. (tie) PARDON MY TAKE

44. 99% INVISIBLE

45. HOW DID THIS GET MADE?

46. REPLY ALL

47. (tie) NPR NEWS NOW

47. (tie) THE MARK LEVIN SHOW

49. THE ADAM CAROLLA SHOW

50. THE WAY I HEARD IT WITH MIKE ROWE

