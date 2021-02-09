Performers Revealed

ERIC CHURCH will headline this year's "Team UMG at the RYMAN" luncheon, taking place on THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 18th at noon (CT) during "CRS 2021: The Virtual Experience." Additional performers are LAUREN ALAINA, PRISCILLA BLOCK, JON PARDI and PARKER McCOLLUM.

“While we will miss being with you all in person at the RYMAN [AUDITORIUM], trust me when I say you do not want to miss what we have planned," said UMG NASHVILLE EVP/Promotion ROYCE RISSER. "This year’s show will be from an entirely new perspective, with a couple of surprises along the way. You really don’t want to miss it.”

If you haven't already, you can register for CRS 2021 here.

