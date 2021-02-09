Two New Product Managers

BEGGARS GROUP announced TODAY (2/9) the addition of two new staff members, PAM GARAVANO-COOLBAUGH and ASMARINA ZERABRUK to the product management department. BEGGARS GROUP Labels include 4AD, MATADOR RECORDS, ROUGH TRADE RECORDS, YOUNG TURKS and XL RECORDINGS.

PAM GARAVANO-COOLBAUGH joins from CAPTURED TRACKS, where she was Label Manager. Prior to that, she was with OMNIAN MUSIC GROUP in the role of Group Head Product Manager. While attending NYU, she also worked at legendary NEW YORK RECORD STORE for many years, handling indie buying and managing their webstore.



ASMARINA ZERBRUK joins from THE ORCHARD, where she was a Senior Product Manager, Artist Services where she led global campaigns for a diverse roster. She has worked in A&R, as a talent liaison, talent buyer, and had her own weekly radio show. She studied COGNITIVE NEUROSCIENCE & PSYCHOLOGY at The UNIVERSITY OF MANCHESTER and holds a MA in Music Business from NYU.

Based in the NEW YORK office, PAM and ASMARINA both will report to CLAIRE TAYLOR, US Head Of Product Management, and serve as the main point person for the day-to-day management of assigned US release campaigns across BEGGARS’ labels.

« see more Net News