Wear Some Bernie Mittens! (Credit: Johannes Lovund)

RCA RECORDS' DJ/producer KYGO has revealed details about a livestream performance presented on digital live platform, MOMENT HOUSE. Filmed on a snow-capped mountain top in the SUNNMORE ALPS in his home country of NORWAY, the one-of-a-kind virtual experience will allow audiences around the world to watch the global superstar deliver a career-spanning set amidst a breathtaking environment.

The Hills Are Alive ...

The event takes place MARCH 4th and 5th (depending on location) and will be broadcast to various territories around the world including NORTH and SOUTH AMERICA, ASIA, AUSTRALIA & NEW ZEALAND, and the UK, EUROPE and AFRICA. Both fan presale tickets and SPOTIFY presale tickets will be available starting FEBRUARY 10th at 10am local time, while general on-sale begins FEBRUARY 12th at 10am local time on the MOMENT HOUSE website.

The multi-platinum artist will be offering exclusive merch within the livestream including a limited edition t-shirt, X by KYGO headphones and vinyl of his latest album, Golden Hour.

« see more Net News