-
KYGO To Perform One-Of-A-Kind Mountaintop Livestream From Norway
February 9, 2021 at 12:36 PM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
-
RCA RECORDS' DJ/producer KYGO has revealed details about a livestream performance presented on digital live platform, MOMENT HOUSE. Filmed on a snow-capped mountain top in the SUNNMORE ALPS in his home country of NORWAY, the one-of-a-kind virtual experience will allow audiences around the world to watch the global superstar deliver a career-spanning set amidst a breathtaking environment.
The event takes place MARCH 4th and 5th (depending on location) and will be broadcast to various territories around the world including NORTH and SOUTH AMERICA, ASIA, AUSTRALIA & NEW ZEALAND, and the UK, EUROPE and AFRICA. Both fan presale tickets and SPOTIFY presale tickets will be available starting FEBRUARY 10th at 10am local time, while general on-sale begins FEBRUARY 12th at 10am local time on the MOMENT HOUSE website.
The multi-platinum artist will be offering exclusive merch within the livestream including a limited edition t-shirt, X by KYGO headphones and vinyl of his latest album, Golden Hour.