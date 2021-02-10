Totten

The SAN DIEGO UNION-TRIBUNE has relaunched its nightly news podcast "SAN DIEGO NEWS FIX" with a new host, as Ideas and Opinion team member KRISTY TOTTEN replaces DANIEL WHEATON on the show, which took a hiatus on JANUARY 14th and resumed on MONDAY with TOTTEN at the mic.

TOTTEN also co-hosts the weekly "NAME DROP SAN DIEGO" podcast with ABBY HAMBLIN, with whom she also produced and hosted last year's nine-episode podcast "HELLO GEN Z."

« see more Net News