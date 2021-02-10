Paylor

YAHOO! SPORTS NFL reporter and former KANSAS CITY STAR writer TEREZ PAYLOR died unexpectedly on TUESDAY (2/9). He was 37.

PAYLOR hosted "THE TEREZ PAYLOR SHOW" on MONDAY nights at ENTERCOM Sports KCSP-A (610 SPORTS RADIO), co-hosted by JAY BINKLEY. The show aired its last episode of the season, a look at SUPER BOWL LV, the night before his passing. He also co-hosted THE YAHOO SPORTS NFL PODCAST with CHARLES ROBINSON, which also posted a SUPER BOWL recap MONDAY.

