The Legendary Motor City Rocker Turns 50 On February 14th

BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP Active Rock WRIF/DETROIT has released details of the upcoming celebration of WRIF’s 50th Anniversary. This SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 14th marks the official day the station went live on the air back in 1971, changing call letters from WXYZ to WRIF and starting the Rock format that is still thriving today.

DETROIT’s own iconic rocker BOB SEGER said, “Not many stations reach the stature and influence that have defined WRIF for generations. For us, when WRIF added our records it was like a force of nature. When they got behind your record other stations around the country would follow suit. They are like a rock n roll bell weather. But most importantly, is all the talented people, both on and off the air, who we have had the privilege of working with, many of whom have become lifelong friends. Great times, and lots of memories we will treasure forever.”

WRIF has launched a week-long celebration that will culminate this FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 12th with the kick-off of the “Riff Legends Weekend." The day will start with WRIF Morning hosts DAVE & CHUCK THE FREAK doing a special show featuring their favorite moments on the air. Throughout the day, WRIF will also welcome some of the station’s legendary personalities including KEN CALVERT, STEVE KOSTAN, JIM JOHNSON and GEORGE BAIER, as well as musicians and sports stars, including KID ROCK and NICKLAS LIDSTROM. That evening will wrap up with a “Best Of DREW & MIKE” feature re-living the show’s greatest moments from their 22 years in morning drive on WRIF.

The 50th anniversary celebration will continue over the weekend with vignettes highlighting many of WRIF’s iconic on-air personalities including ARTHUR PENHALLOW, KEN CALVERT, KAREN SAVELLY, and STEVE KOSTAN. The weekend will also Guest DJ's including members from SHINEDOWN, HALESTORM, and SEETHER. The weekend will also feature a "Riff At 50" Playlist featuring listener favorites from the past 50 years.

“Very few brands can be Legendary and Cutting Edge at the same time – but THE RIFF is both, while reflecting the strength and grit of DETROIT Rock City through and through,” said BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP DETROIT VP/Market Manager MAC EDWARDS. “It’s quite the honor for our team to be entrusted as caretakers of these call letters, with a nod of respect and appreciation to the likes TOM BENDER, ALLEN SHAW, FRED JACOBS, the late DICK KERNEN, and all the iconic personalities who made and make WRIF must-listen-radio for 50 years!”

BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP VP/National Content and DETROIT Dir./Programming SCOTT JAMESON said, “WRIF has a deep connection to the city of DETROIT, and while this milestone salutes the rich history of a legendary brand, its ongoing influencer status embraces the future of rock radio in the MOTOR CITY.”

ALL ACCESS featured WRIF in a special Rock Focus back in 2017. Check out the Part One-History of WRIF here.

