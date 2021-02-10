Lance Tidwell

In case you missed our bulletin late YESTERDAY (NET NEWS 2/9) CUMULUS MEDIA DETROIT Dir./FM Programming LANCE TIDWELL has departed the company, where he had been overseeing Country WDRQ (NEW COUNTRY 93.1 FM) and Hot AC WDVD. He shared the news on FACEBOOK last night (2/9), writing, “As of TODAY, I am no longer with CUMULUS MEDIA. This is not the ending I wanted here and, like most separations, we don’t agree on the circumstances around it ... I am grateful for the work our teams have done. WDVD and WDRQ have some extraordinarily talented people, and it was a pleasure to be with them for two years.”

He continued, “I have been in radio since 1985, and while I won’t completely close the door on it, I do feel that it may be time to explore new opportunities, seek new challenges and learn new things … This is simply the end of one chapter and the beginning of another.”

TIDWELL, a veteran of more than 30 years in radio programming, joined CUMULUS in 2018 (NET NEWS 12/5/18). He previously was OM for TOWNSQUARE MEDIA’s cluster in FT. COLLINS, CO. He also previously worked for CUMULUS in KANSAS CITY. Other prior markets include TUCSON, AZ; SAN ANTONIO; HARTFORD, CT; SEATTLE; BOISE, ID; and MEMPHIS.

This leaves a major market opening. Send your packages to CUMULUS EVP/Content & Audience BRIAN PHILIPS right here, for this EOE opportunity.

