Deal With Entercom

ENTERCOM has entered a content agreement with TEGNA’s recently-acquired LOCKED ON PODCAST NETWORK that will see the companies develop new content for ENTERCOM stations and RADIO.COM along with putting LOCKED ON's lineup of current podcasts on RADIO.COM.

Among the new content will be co-produced and co-branded podcasts, a daily sports news podcast "LOCKED ON TODAY" hosted by "LOCKED ON PACKERS" host PETER BUKOWSKI, and two weekly one-hour shows produced by LOCKED ON for airing on ENTERCOM radio stations. ENTERCOM has been active in forming partnerships with sports content companies, with recent deals including a sponsorship deal with FANDUEL, the acquisition of QL GAMING GROUP, and the launch of the BETQL AUDIO NETWORK.

“We’re aggressively leveraging the value of our national dominance in sports programming and content in audio, digital and sports betting platforms and our agreement with LOCKED ON reflects continued progress on this front. As the No. 1 creator of live, original local audio content, we’re excited to add LOCKED ON’s collection of top-rated podcasts to our portfolio, welcome their eight million monthly listeners nationwide to the RADIO.COM platform and make their inventory available to our advertising partners,” said ENTERCOM Chief Digital Officer J.D. CROWLEY. “We’re dedicated to delivering cutting edge sports content to our audience -- whichever their favorite team may be -- and look forward to partnering with the great team at LOCKED ON.”

“Partnering with ENTERCOM and their industry-leading sports radio lineup is a monumental step in the evolution of our network,” said LOCKED ON Founder/Pres. and UTAH JAZZ play-by-play announcer DAVID LOCKE. “Integrating LOCKED ON's local experts with the powerful sports personalities of ENTERCOM will lead to amazing content across the network and for our new daily national sports podcast. In addition, co-developing numerous shows with RADIO.COM and being supported by their massive regional and local sales staffs to monetize our popular local podcasts on their platform make this an incredible partnership for Locked On. In the simplest terms, we are fired up to partner with ENTERCOM.”

