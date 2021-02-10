New Studio

PRAIRIE HOUSE PRODUCTIONS' syndicated car talk show UNDER THE HOOD has moved into a new studio in SIOUX FALLS, SD.

The "NORDSTROM'S 2.0 Studio," sponsored by co-host SHANNON NORDSTROM's NORDSTROM'S AUTO RECYCLING, includes HD streaming video capability with an automatic switching system. The show, co-hosted by RUSS EVANS, CHRIS CARTER, and NORDSTROM, airs on over 240 affiliates and is posted as a twice-weekly podcast as well.

