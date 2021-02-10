Clayburg

ADKINS PUBLICITY has promoted MAKENZIE CLAYBURG to Dir./Publicity and Social Media, effective immediately. CLAYBURG will be responsible for supervising and coordinating day-to-day strategy for clients along with ADKINS PUBLICITY Pres./CEO SCOTT ADKINS, VP KELLI WASILAUSKI and Coord./Publicity HALEY MORIVA.

"MAKENZIE CLAYBURG has demonstrated tremendous growth as an energetic, unstoppable public relations and digital media professional whose unbridled enthusiasm and experience continues to be invaluable for our clients," said ADKINS.

CLAYBURG joined the company as an intern in JANUARY of 2018 and transitioned to a full-time Mgr./Publicity upon her graduation from NASHVILLE's BELMONT UNIVERSITY later that year.

