Ratcliff

MONUMENT RECORDS artist BRANDON RATCLIFF has signed a worldwide publishing deal with KING PEN MUSIC and WARNER CHAPPELL MUSIC NASHVILLE. The LOUISIANA native co-wrote TEDDY ROBB's "Heaven on Dirt," and has had cuts by RASCAL FLATTS and TREA LANDON. He is managed by Q PRIME and represented by CREATIVE ARTISTS AGENCY.

"BRANDON impressed me years ago with his beautiful voice and great instincts as a songwriter," said KING PEN MUSIC CEO/Owner KELLY KING. "He has the unique ability to write for the outside market as well as his own artistry, and he never ceases to make me proud as his publisher. I’m very excited about the amazing opportunities we can create and what the future holds working as a team--BRANDON, KING PEN, and WARNER CHAPPELL--to take BRANDON's career to the next level.”

