New Apple Music Country Show

GRAMMY-winning singer/songwriter JOY WILLIAMS will host her own APPLE MUSIC COUNTRY show, called "Southern Craft Radio," where she'll explore the craft of today's up-and-coming and legendary artists. The show will air every other SUNDAY at 2p (CT) beginning SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 14th. Listen here.

“I am so excited to be a part of 'Southern Craft,'" said WILLIAMS. "This is new for me, it may be new for you, but we get to do this together. I’m so excited to be here and share some new music, discover some new music with you guys ... And what does 'Southern Craft' actually mean? What does it mean to build and grow in your craft? I have been in music about 20 years, done solo music, been in a duo you might recall called THE CIVIL WARS, and back to doing solo music. And the craft, my goodness, the craft has grown. How we write a song, how an artist grows, and how we navigate this thing we call life in melody and lyric ... this is what we get to do together. I can’t wait to share this with you guys.”

