Special Bieber/TikTok Event

JUSTIN BIEBER is celebrating VALENTINE’S DAY in style, teaming up with TIKTOK for a series of firsts: the first-ever long-form concert event in TIKTOK history, and JUSTIN’s first time performing his 2013 album JOURNALS live from the drew house. This special performance event will be hosted on JUSTIN’s TIKTOK profile page, kicking off at 6p (PT)/9p (ET) on SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 14th. The set will re-air on MONDAY, FEBRUARY 15 at 11a (PT)/1p (ET).

Released in 2013 as a digital-only collections of singles, JOURNALS was the companion to JUSTIN’s second full-length documentary feature BELIEVE. In the near decade since its release, JOURNALS has amassed three billion streams worldwide, become a fan-favorite among the true BELIEBERS.

BIEBER commented, "I’m excited to bring this show to life. JOURNALS is one of my favorite projects and I’ve never performed it live. I’m grateful to TIKTOK for helping me to bring this show to everyone on VALENTINE’S DAY."

