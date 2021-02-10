New Label Lauched

Country artist KANE BROWN has launched a new label, 1021 ENTERTAINMENT, in conjunction with SONY MUSIC NASHVILLE, where he is signed to the RCA NASHVILLE roster. Country group RESTLESS ROAD is the new label's first signing, and the band is debuting its first single, "Took One Look At Her Mama" with the label TODAY (2/10). The group previously opened on BROWN's "Worldwide Beautiful Tour."

"I want to give people chances to succeed," said BROWN. "With 1021 ENTERTAINMENT, I feel like we have a platform and team that can mentor and build up talent in Country music. With my own label, I want to use it as an opportunity to shape and promote artists that may not have gotten a chance otherwise, for RESTLESS ROAD and others in the future."

“We are excited to welcome RESTLESS ROAD to the SONY MUSIC NASHVILLE roster," said SONY Dir./A&R MARGARET TOMLIN. "[Band members] COLTON [PACK], ZACH [BEEKEN], and GARRETT [NICHOLS] each bring undeniable talent, dedication, and innovation to this trio. It has also been rewarding to collaborate on this project with KANE and watch him mentor and advise as a label partner in ways only a superstar artist can."

