One Fined, One Not

The FCC has proposed a $3,000 fine against WILLTRONICS BROADCASTING for a late license renewal application for Country WFLQ (Q-100)/FRENCH LICK, IN. The application was due by APRIL 1, 2020 but was not filed until JUNE 15th with no explanation offered.

Also, ZIMMER RADIO, INC. has agreed to a Consent Decree with the FCC to resolve public file violations at Classic Hits KJMK (CLASSIC HITS 93.9) and Rock KXDG (BIG DOG 97.9)/WEBB CITY, MO and Top 40 KSYN (KISSIN' 92.5) and News-Talk KZYM-A/JOPLIN, MO. The licensee will be required to submit and adhere to a compliance plan, but no fine was assessed, with the Commission noting that the radio industry is dealing with "financial stress" due to the pandemic.

