The City In A Pandemic

BLUE DESK PRODUCTIONS has partnered with former WESTWOOD ONE NEWS, CNN RADIO, and WINS-A/NEW YORK correspondent STEVE KASTENBAUM to produce a new podcast, "NEW YORK GRITTY," a look at the resiliency and resourcefulness of NEW YORK CITY residents during the pandemic. The ten-episode show is premiering with two episodes posting on FEBRUARY 16th, one on the pandemic's impact on musicians and street performers, the other focused on the hospitality industry.



KASTENBAUM said, "As a third generation native Brooklynite, I've watched NEW YORK bounce back from many crises. I've always been inspired by the tenacity and perseverance of my fellow New Yorkers as they've soldiered on, regardless of the challenge. I love telling the stories of the individual New Yorkers who make this the best city in the world."



Exec. Producer ANDREW KALB added, “It’s the people of NEW YORK CITY that makes the city the special place it is, and NEW YORK GRITTY is able to share their personal accounts from an unprecedented period of time.”

« see more Net News