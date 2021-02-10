Holmberg (Photo: Cody Heckber)

BBR MUSIC GROUP (BBRMG) has promoted MATTHEW HOLMBERG to Mgr./Group Strategy, Syndication & Secondary Promotion. HOLMBERG joined BBRMG in 2017 as Coord./Catalog for publishing arm MAGIC MUSTANG MUSIC and worked his way up, most recently serving as Mgr./Secondary Promotion. In his new role, HOLMBERG will assist with syndication and radio chain group strategy for the label, build and maintain relationships with syndicated partners, and create and execute radio tours, syndication/media days and content days for the label group. He will continue to report to VP/Radio Syndication & Group Strategy RENEE LEYMON.



“MATTHEW has been such an integral part of our department and BBRMG as a whole,” said LEYMON “He is an incredibly hard worker and always has a solution to everything. MATTHEW continues to blow us away daily with his dedication and intelligence he brings to his role.”

