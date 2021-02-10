Festival fate TBA

THE COUNTRY MUSIC ASSOCIATION (CMA) plans to reveal its decision about the fate of this year’s CMA FEST by the middle of next month. Last year’s event was canceled outright due to the pandemic. The festival is typically held in downtown NASHVILLE in JUNE.

CMA released the following statement on social media TODAY (2/10): “We know many of you are eager to hear about this year's CMA FEST. Stay tuned as we aim to share an update by mid-MARCH. We miss our Country music fans more than you can imagine.”

