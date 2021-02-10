The Black Crowes

SIRIUSXM's Classic Rewind (Ch. 25) announced TODAY 2/10 they will host a virtual Townhall with THE BLACK CROWES to celebrate the release of THE BLACK CROWES SHAKE YOUR MONEY MAKER 30th ANNIVERSARY EDITION. It will air on MONDAY, FEBRUARY 22nd at 5p (ET) & (PT)

Brothers and band co-founders, CHRIS and RICH ROBINSON, will sit down with acclaimed journalist DAVID FRICKE and SIRIUSXM subscribers for a q & a, while playing back some of the music.

Rebroadcasts of the special will air TUESDAY FEBRUARY 23rd through the following SUNDAY. Click here to see a preview of the special.

