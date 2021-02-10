WOKA

After Country star MORGAN WALLEN was caught on camera last week using a racial slur, most of the major broadcast groups immediately directed their stations to stop playing his records (NET NEWS 2/3). But one small town, independently owned station is taking a different approach.

MATT BALDRIDGE, GM and afternoon host of COFFEE COUNTY BROADCASTERS Country WOKA (106.7 THE BUCK) DOUGLAS, GA shared a 35-minute-long, emotional on-air screed to FACEBOOK Live, explaining that, following the lead of his listeners, his station will continue to play WALLEN’s music in regular rotation. In the speech, which has 18,000 views and nearly 450 comments, BALDRIDGE shared personal details about his own life, spoke about “cancel culture,” and also took some shots at the major broadcast chains. Watch it here.

In related news, artist JASON ISBELL announced via TWITTER TODAY (2/10) that he will donate all of the money he's make so far as a songwriter on WALLEN's "Dangerous: The Double Album" to the NASHVILLE chapter of the NAACP. WALLEN covered ISBELL's song "Cover Me Up" for the album, which is currently in its fourth consecutive week at #1 the all-genre "BILLBOARD 200" chart'

