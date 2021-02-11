Matt Bailey

INTEGR8 RESEARCH President MATT BAILEY will appear at the first-ever virtual COUNTRY RADIO SEMINAR next week to explain how to use the plethora of music consumption measures and research tools to pick the right new music.

Commented BAILEY, “So often PDs look at different measures of song popularity and ask, ‘Which one is right?’ The truth is, all are helpful in their own way. The key is understanding which measure is most helpful at each point in a song’s life cycle as a hit.”

The panel discussion, “Talk Data To Me,” will also include MRC DATA' s HALEY JONES demonstrating how to effectively use streaming data and MRC DATA’s MATTHEW YAZGE revealing the overlap between Country radio listeners and Country music streamers.

Said BAILEY, “Some programmers think Country streamers aren’t their listeners. HALEY and MATTHEW are going to rock your world with their findings on that subject.”

“Talk Data To Me” will take place on TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 16th at 2p (CT) during the event's daylong "Streaming Summit." Register for CRS2021 here.

