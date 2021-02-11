Ace & TJ Come To The Rescue

"The ACE & TJ Show"'s 'How can we help you WEDNESDAY's'’ has been instrumental in helping members of their radio family in need by fellow members of the radio family. This week segment focused on a woman, ANDREA, in ALABAMA who has recently finished chemo treatments for her cancer before her home was destroyed in a tornado a couple weeks ago. Everything she owned was destroyed.

"The ACE & TJ Show" charity, PAYTON'S PROMISE, is putting her up in an extended stay complex through the rest of the month and also donating $1,000 to help her get back on her feet.

Said ACE and TJ, "To have the ability to help someone in her situation is a testament to our radio family because that's

where the money comes from that supports our PAYTON'S PROMISE charity. It's not us, it's them."

Commented iHEARTMEDIA Top 40 WQEN (103.7 THE Q0/BIRMINGHAM, AL, PD DINO CONARD, “Each year, ACE and TJ find ways to help those in ALABAMA whose need is great. I’m thankful for all they do and call on listeners to answer the call and give to ANDREA’s recovery.”



"The ACE & TJ Show" is available for radio station syndication for Top 40, Hot AC, AC, Country and Classic

Hits stations throughout the country. For information, contact ADAM GOODMAN at (843) 212 6522 or ALG@RadioButtonNetwork.com.

