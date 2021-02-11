Jai Kershner

DOUG STEPHAN's nationally syndicated “DJV Show” (DOUG, JEN & VICTORIA) has added JAI KERSHNER to the show as an additional on-air personality and Social Media Director. KERSHNER most recently was with SAGA COMMUNICATIONS in CLARKSVILLE, TN, where she was co-host on Country WVVR (THE BEAVER 100.3) until her departure last NOVEMBER. Before that, KERSHNER was co-host of the nationally syndicated "The DAWSON MCALLISTER SHOW."

STEPHAN praised KERSHNER, “JAI brings a contemporary feel to the show and keeps the audience abreast of what’s trending. She fits in nicely with JENNIFER HORN, VICTORIA KEELAN and me. It’s a great responsibility and challenge, which -- coupled with the great reach of 'The DJV Show' -- presents an opportunity I couldn’t pass up.”

For more information about the show, contact BOB K at bobthek@comcast.net.

« see more Net News