Newest Affiliate!

BENZTOWN's internationally syndicated weekend show, "SUNDAY NIGHT SLOW JAMS," is now broadcast to 200 affiliates worldwide, with the addition of Top 40/R KQKS (KS 107.5)/DENVER, CO.

Host R DUB! said, "I was just a kid who loved listening to Slow Jams and dedications shows on the radio. I was elated when I got my own radio show at 16 years old - Never in my wildest dreams did I imagine it would one day be heard across AMERICA. And while I searched for something profound to say for this special occasion, I just kept coming back to 'thanks.' That's all I really want to communicate: a very heartfelt thank you to the program directors who believe in me and the stellar team at BENZTOWN and COMPASS MEDIA for helping me execute this vision. But most importantly, thanks to my listeners who show up every Sunday night to experience and engage in the magic of a very special radio show.”



BENZTOWN Pres. DAVE “CHACHI” DENES said, "It’s been an honor and a career highlight being able to work alongside R DUB! and watch him reach this incredible milestone. You can hear the passion and enthusiasm he has for this medium we all love so dearly in every SUNDAY NIGHT SLOW JAMS show and that’s why I believe he’s loved by listeners and programmers around the globe. Congratulations, R DUB!, MARK WILSON and to the BENZTOWN and FUSION RADIO NETWORKS teams!”



Stations of all formats that wish to try SUNDAY NIGHT SLOW JAMS’ upcoming Valentine's Day weekend special with no cost or commitment, may sign up to receive it here.

« see more Net News