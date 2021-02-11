Flip

SALEM Spanish Religion KNTS-A (RADIO LUZ 1680 AM)/SEATTLE has flipped to Regional Mexican as LA PATRONA 1680. The station has picked up the syndicated "DON CHETO AL AIRE" for mornings and UNIVISION's SYLVIA DEL VALLE ("EL FREE-GUEY CON LA BRONCA") for afternoons, with sister KRYP (93.1 EL REY)/PORTLAND's JENNY "LA DIVA" in middays and RICARDO (EL PAJARO) GUERRERO for evenings.

PD CARLOS TOVIAS said, “We are very happy to return with the Regional Mexican music format to the SEATTLE market, as part of our group of stations. We want to bring the best music and content to our Latino community.”

