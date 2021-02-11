Cantu

NASHVILLE-based entertainment company RED CREATIVE GROUP has named JOHN CANTU GM of its RED CREATIVE RECORDS. CANTU's duties will include overseeing day-to-day operations, marketing, distribution, branding, and creative direction for RED’s artist and development roster. Previously, CANTU served as Dir./Marketing for RISER HOUSE ENTERTAINMENT, and most-recently worked in a global label and corporate marketing role at ANTHEM ENTERTAINMENT.

“I am very excited to welcome JOHN to RED CREATIVE RECORDS,” said RED CREATIVE GROUP founder JEREMY STOVER. “His thoughtful vision, business, and creative prowess are great assets that are going to benefit us immensely at RED. He loves artists and working with them to make their vision a success.”



“I couldn’t be more grateful for the opportunity to build upon what JEREMY has created,” said CANTU. “I’m a big fan of the thoughtfulness, creativity, and quality behind everything at RED. JEREMY has an amazing track record and has grown an impressive roster and business. I’m looking forward to helping RED and our artists make some noise.”

