Taylor Swift (Photo: JStone / Shutterstock.com)

REPUBLIC RECORDS' TAYLOR SWIFT made an appearance on ABC-TV's "Good Morning AMERICA" TODAY (2/11) to announce that a re-recorded version of her 2008 album, "Fearless," is finished and will be released "soon." She also revealed that a hit single from that album, "Love Story," will be released TONIGHT at midnight under the title "Love Story (TAYLOR's Version)." SWIFT additionally revealed that the re-recorded version of the album will have six, never-before-released tracks that didn't make the original set, bringing the album total to 26 songs.

SWIFT has previously announced that she planned to re-record all six of her albums that were created under her previous label, BIG MACHINE RECORDS, after she claims to have not been offered the chance to buy them back before switching labels in 2018. SCOOTER BRAUN's ITHACA HOLDINGS bought BIG MACHINE LABEL GROUP in 2019 (NET NEWS 7/1/19), and SWIFT's masters were sold again last NOVEMBER (NET NEWS 11/17/20).

SWIFT posted a statement to her social media accounts TODAY, writing, "I've spoken a lot about why I'm remaking my first six albums, but the way I've chosen to do this will hopefully illuminate where I'm coming from. Artists should own their own work for so many reasons, but the most screamingly obvious one is that the artist is the only one who really knows that body of work."

SWIFT also wrote that "this process has been more fulfilling and emotional than I could've imagined, and has made me even more determined to re-record all of my music. I hope you'll like this first outing as much as I liked traveling back in time to recreate it." Read her full statement here.

Fans have also quickly started decoding a "secret message" that SWIFT left in her statement. SWIFT's announcement contained "randomly" capitalized letters, which is a tradition she had been known for during past album releases. The letters this time spell out, "APRIL NINTH," which many fans are assuming means FRIDAY, APRIL 9th will be the release date of the re-recorded "Fearless" album.

« see more Net News