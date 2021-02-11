Hemby (Photo: Alysse Gafjken)

FANTASY RECORDS has signed GRAMMY Award-winning singer-songwriter NATALIE HEMBY to a record deal. HEMBY, a founding member of the ELEKTRA RECORDS-signed Country group THE HIGHWOMEN, is also a writer behind eight #1 Country songs. She is currently working on her second solo album, the first to be released via FANTASY RECORDS later this year. HEMBY is managed by MICK MANAGEMENT.

"NATALIE HEMBY is a masterful singer-songwriter, a visionary artist, and a dynamic, influential presence among NASHVILLE's creative community," said FANTASY RECORDS Pres. MARGI CHESKE. "We're thrilled to welcome her to the FANTASY family and look forward to working closely with the great team at MICK MANAGEMENT to bring this incredible new album to the world."



"Both MICK MANAGEMENT and FANTASY RECORDS have an exceptional and eclectic roster of artists they work with," said HEMBY. "Their teams are some of the most respected in the music business. I'm so proud to be a part of their musical families ... it is truly a dream come true for me."

