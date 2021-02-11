Beatz

SWIZZ BEATZ (KASSEEM DEAN) GRAMMY-winning songwriter-producer and global entrepreneur is moving to AMERICAN SOCIETY OF COMPOSERS, AUTHORS, AND PUBLISHERS, (ASCAP). He has produced songs, DMX’s “Ruff Ryders Anthem,” T.I.’s “Bring Em Out,” LIL WAYNE’s “Uproar,” MÝA’s “The Best of Me” and the co-creator of VERZU, the live-streaming music battle series and cultural phenomenon he started in early 2020 with TIMBALAND.

“SWIZZ BEATZ’s talent as a songwriter-producer is second to none. The music he has created over the last two decades reached the heights of the hip-hop, R&B, and rap charts and continues to endure,” said ASCAP EVP & Chief Creative Officer JOHN TITTA. “From his classic late-90s records with RUFF RYDERS to VERZUZ, SWIZZ BEATZ’s talent has made him one of the greatest producers and music creatives around today. We are so happy to welcome him to the ASCAP family.”

"I'm excited to be back with the ASCAP family," said SWIZZ. "They have always fought hard for songwriters and in times like these, they are an incredibly important source of support for music creators. I'm looking forward to working with the ASCAP team to give back to the culture and the creative community."

SWIZZ BEATZ has been in the music and business world since he was 16. He began deejaying and working at his uncle’s company, RUFF RYDER RECORDS, while still in high school. Within a short time, SWIZZ produced the company’s first hit, by DMX. More success followed—as a producer and artist. At 23, SWIZZ founded his record label, FULL SURFACE RECORDS, with CLIVE DAVIS and earned a GRAMMY AWARD at the age of 33. As a producer, SWIZZ has worked with a diverse range of artists and some of the biggest names in the world including Jay-Z, MADONNA, KANYE WEST, LIL WAYNE, and METALLICA, contributing to the sale of over 350 million records sold worldwide.

