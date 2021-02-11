Flammia

BIG MACHINE LABEL GROUP (BMLG) has upped NICOLE FLAMMIA to VP/Creative Photo & Video Production. FLAMMIA joined the company in 2015. In her new role, she will continue to work closely with BMLG's full roster of artists and their management teams to produce music videos, photoshoots and additional content.

“NICOLE has been a true leader and creative force at BIG MACHINE LABEL GROUP," said BMLG Creative Team Sr. VP SANDI SPIKA BORCHETTA. "Her dedication, hard work ethic and production mindset [have] greatly contributed to the success of our creative content.”

“I’m so grateful to be a part of a company that pushes boundaries, embraces creativity and continues to evolve in our industry,” said FLAMMIA. “The creative team at BIG MACHINE is almost a second family to me. I’ve learned and grown so much over these last six years, and I look forward to be able to contribute to our future. Thank you to SANDI and SCOTT BORCHETTA for this opportunity and their continued support.”

