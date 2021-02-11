Bohannon

WESTWOOD ONE's overnight "THE JIM BOHANNON SHOW" has added a pair of big affiliates with the addition of NEXSTAR News-Talk WGN-A/CHICAGO and SINCLAIR News KOMO-A-F/SEATTLE.

"I'm very gratified to be adding two legendary sets of call letters, WGN CHICAGO and KOMO SEATTLE to THE JIM BOHANNON SHOW family of stations,” said BOHANNON. “What a perfect way to cap my recent 28th anniversary hosting this nationwide evening chat. Thanks to our wonderful affiliates coast to coast and our fine listeners, without whom I'd merely have an expensive hobby.”

« see more Net News