Designated For Hearing

The FCC has designated for hearing the possible revocation of the licenses of MIKE HUBBARD's AUBURN NETWORK, INC. for Classic Hits WGZZ (WINGS 94.3)/WAVERLY, AL; News-Talk WANI-A/OPELIKA, AL; and W254AY (rebroadcasting WANI-A), Hot AC W242AX (96.3 W-LEE, rebroadcasting WGZZ-HD2), Sports W294AR (ESPN 106.7, rebroadcasting WGZZ-HD3), and the construction permit for low power TV WHBD-LD/AUBURN, AL.

HUBBARD, a former ALABAMA state legislator and state REPUBLICAN PARTY Chairman, is serving a four year prison term after being convicted on 12 felony counts of violating the state's ethics law in 2016; on appeal to the Court of Criminal Appeals, 11 counts were upheld and one reversed, and in APRIL 2020, the state Supreme Court upheld 6 of the counts and reversed five. The Commission will consider whether the convictions disqualify HUBBARD from holding FCC licenses due to character issues. HUBBARD has filed to sell the stations to FRANK LEE PERRYMAN's AUBURN NETWORKS, LLC for payment of $775,000 in debt, and asked for, and failed to receive, an exception from the Commission's JEFFERSON RADIO policy that prohibits a license assignment while character issues are pending against the seller.

In other actions by the FCC, BOTT COMMUNICATIONS, INC. agreed to a Consent Decree with the Commission to resolve political file violations at Religion KLTE/KIRKSVILLE, MO, with no fine issued but the licensee agreeing to create and adhere to a compliance plan; RIVER CITY RADIO, INC. also reached a Consent Decree with the Commission for similar violations at Hot AC KCJJ-A/IOWA CITY, IA; the Commission proposed a $3,000 fine on BLOUNT COUNTY BROADCASTING CORP. for a late license renewal application for News-Talk WBCR-A/ALCOA, TN (application deadline of APRIL 1, 2020 missed, application filed on JULY 27th with no explanation offered); and COMMANDER COMMUNICATIONS CORP.'s application for a rule waiver to upgrade WRTM/SHARON, MS from Class A to Class C3 with parameters meeting the definition of the proposed Class C4 was dismissed.

