Sold

DAVID JAMES CAVAGNARO, JR. is selling K231BE/LUBBOCK, TX to CATHY J. LONG for $64,250. The primary station will be KLZK-HD4/IDALOU-LUBBOCK, TX.

In other filings with the FCC, ALAMANCE MEDIA PARTNERS, INC. has applied for an STA to operate WSML-A/GRAHAM, NC with reduced power due to issues with the station's antenna system.

And the TOWN OF MONROE, CONNECTICUT has file for an extension of its Silent STA for W209CL/MOUNT KISCO, NY after losing its site.

