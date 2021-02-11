Coming To NWFL

JVC MEDIA is flipping its recently-acquired Classic Rock WZLB (103.1 THE SHARK)/VALPARAISO-FORT WALTON BEACH, FL to its FLORIDA MAN RADIO NETWORK format, with the flip scheduled for MARCH 1st. The format airs on JVC's WDYZ-A-W288CJ/ORLANDO and WYGC/GAINESVILLE-OCALA and includes BUBBA THE LOVE SPONGE, JUSTIN CLARK, ED TYLL, and SHANNON BURKE.

CEO JOHN CARACCIOLO said, “The vision for FLORIDA MAN RADIO was of a talk station that isn’t afraid to confront the big issues of the day while not taking itself too seriously. We’ve invested in great personalities that truly bring the attitude of 'Unfiltered and Unafraid' -- it’s fun to listen to and we know it will be incredibly popular along the EMERALD COAST and throughout Northwest FLORIDA!”

JVC EVP of FLORIDA SHANE REEVE said, “Our collection of successful radio personalities on FLORIDA MAN RADIO proves that talk radio is alive and well. We have seen such an incredible response from both our listeners and clients – this is just the beginning for the FLORIDA MAN RADIO NETWORK. We are thrilled to bring exciting talk radio to the EMERALD COAST.”

JVC FLORIDA Director of Programming STEVIE DE MANN added, “Our shows all approach today’s volatile climate head-on with creativity, humor, and compelling content. We don’t hold back. You’ll hear clearly that our shows on FLORIDA MAN RADUO unapologetically love AMERICA and support the men and women of our military. That mindset fits like a glove throughout Northwest FLORIDA, especially with EGLIN AFB and HURLBURT FIELD right in our backyard!”

