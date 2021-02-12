Dave Grohl (Featureflash Photo Agency/Shutterstock.com)

The NATIONAL INDEPENDENT VENUE ASSOCIATION, tasked with helping the many clubs and theaters crippled by the COVID lockdown, have named a new Advisory Board filled with familiar faces and names, including the legendary QUINCY JONES, RUN THE JEWELS rapper KILLER MIKE, FOO FIGHTERS' DAVE GROHL, JIMMY JAM and YOUTUBE's LYOR COHEN.

Other advisory board appointees come from the world of ticketing, such as LYTE CSO LAWRENCE PERYER and eTIX CEO TRAVIS JANOVICH; reps of tech platforms like SPOTIFY's ED SUWANJINDAR and label execs like SONY MUSIC PUBLISHING SVP AMY CRANFORD and INTERSCOPE VP Touring & Special Events ERIKA SPIELDOCH.

SEE TICKETS CEO BORIS PATRONOFF will chair the board, which also includes MTHEORY's CAMEO CARLSON, MUSIC BIZ ASSOCIATION's DR. PORTIA SABIN, SYMPHONIC's JANETTE BERRIOS, RIAA's MICHELE SUZANNE BALLANTYNE, CMA's TIFFANY KERNS, TAP MANAGEMENT's WENDY ONG along with artists CHRISTIAN McBRIDE and NOELLE SCAGGS.

Commented NIVA Executive Director REV MOOSE, "NIVA may have been founded amidst dire circumstances, but the future of the live industry and the people who inhabit it have always been top of mind. "Officially expanding our coalition to include partners new and old, allows us to innately incorporate those who have stood by our side from the very beginning, and new voices that will help guide the future."

« see more Net News