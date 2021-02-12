Turner & Tyler Reporting For Duty!

LAKESIDE ENTERTAINMENT GROUP’s is expanding their label services division as it welcomes two industry pros to its ranks.

TRACEY TURNER will join as Dir./Marketing & Artist Development, while ERIC TYLER comes on board to focus on National Radio Promotion & Content Development.

TRACEY's career began in the promotion and marketing at COLUMBIA RECORDS, where she spent over a decade and helped to break and develop artists such as BEYONCÉ, JOHN MAYER, JESSICA SIMPSON and RICKY MARTIN. She later transitioned to video promotion where she managed visual media marketing campaigns for ADELE, JOHN LEGEND, WYCLEF JEAN, THREE 6 MAFIA, BOYS LIKE GIRLS, among many others. From there, she spent five years at VH1 as part of their Creative Music Integration team acting as an in-house music supervisor for 15+ shows including their highest rated docu-series, Love & Hip Hop.

TRACEY has been consulting for LAKESIDE ENTERTAINMENT GROUP for the past three years and now brings her talents to this team in a more significant role.

ERIC TYLER has spent his career in radio on the air and in the programming side at stations including ENTERCOM Top 40 WBBM (B96)/CHICAGO, iHEARTMEDIA Top 40 KBKS/SEATTLE, and (then CBS) Top 40 WNKS/CHARLOTTE to name a few. He is one of the most highly respected radio personalities, programmers, and content creators in the business. ERIC's knowledge of radio along with his strong relationships and creative vision give LAKESIDE's clients and artists a unique advantage in today's competitive climate.

DAN PEARSON, LAKESIDE founder commented, "We are continuing to grow to meet the vision and needs of our artists, clients, and label partners. We are thrilled to bring on ERIC and TRACEY who I've known personally and worked with in various ways throughout my career. Both are extraordinary people, that bring their own unique perspective, and I know will be tremendous assets to our team."

You can reach TRACEY at Tracey@LakesideManagementGroup.com and ERIC at Eric@LakesideEntertainmentGroup.com

« see more Net News