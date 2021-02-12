Justin, Scott & Spiegel



HEART CORPORATION Active Rock WIYY (98 ROCK)/BALTIMORE morning personalities JUSTIN, SCOTT and SPIEGEL "Shouldn't Be On TV" will return to the TV airwaves on WBAL-TV for a third season on SATURDAY nights following SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE.

This will be the first of five episodes of the show to be broadcast on WBAL this year. Additional shows are scheduled to air in MAY, SEPTEMBER, NOVEMBER and DECEMBER, also following SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE.

"JUSTIN, SCOTT and SPIEGEL Should Be On TV" is a half-hour TV show on WBAL, which the HEARST CORPORATION also owns along with News/Talk WBAL-A.

DAN JOERRES, WBAL’s general manager said, “We are thrilled to launch Season three of ‘JUSTIN, SCOTT AND SPIEGEL Shouldn’t Be on TV’ which has consistently delivered market-leading ratings during the past two seasons. Pairing Baltimore’s leading radio morning show on WBAL-TV in the coveted post-SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE slot is a powerful combination that our viewers appreciate.”

