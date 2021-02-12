Pandora 'Artist Takeovers'

PANDORA has introduced "Artist Takeovers" as a new way for listeners to connect with their favorite acts. Artist Takeovers are an extension of PANDORA MODES, a feature allowing you to customize your listening experience on favorite PANDORA stations by offering a set of selectable “modes” that give more control over the kinds of songs that are played. The “guest DJ” style experience will live on a Mode within popular stations including Today's Hits, Today's Country, Today's Alternative, Today's Hard Rock and more. Artist Takeovers will feature music handpicked by the artist, including a mix of their own songs and personal favorites from other artists, with special audio commentary describing their selections and what they mean to the artist.

Starting TODAY (2/12), listeners can check out new Artist Takeovers, including "The Listening Room with FLORIDA GEORGIA LINE" on Today’s Country, "The Pop-Up with DUA LIPA" on Today’s Hits, and "Backstage with FOO FIGHTERS" on Today's Alternative and Today's Hard Rock. New "Artist Takeovers" across a variety of genres will debut each month with new and exclusive behind-the-scenes content.

“We’re excited our buddies at PANDORA let us be one of the first to take over 'The Listening Room Mode' on Today’s Country Station," said FLORIDA GEORGIA LINE's BRIAN KELLEY and TYLER HUBBARD in a joint statement. "We’ll be playing some of our brand new tunes from 'Life Rolls On,' plus songs we love from the hottest Country hits right now, to ones you need to hear by our friends, tour mates, co-writers and musical heroes. We hope you enjoy our mix!”

