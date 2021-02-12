Will Meyer, Marc, Kim and Rick Thomas

SUMMIT MEDIA's Top 40 WWST (Star 102.1)/KNOXVILLE's MARC & KIM celebrated 20 years on air today. The team spotlighted highlights from their last 20 years on air and received many artists greetings and videos wishing them a Happy Birthday.

New SUMMIT brand and Content CHR leader RICK THOMAS' first priority was renewing the top rated show for a new multi-year deal. He told ALL ACCESS, "For me it’s been very cool in my first few weeks as Brand and Content Leader for the format to encounter such wonderfully talented and great human beings. So happy to renew their deal for multiple years to come."

