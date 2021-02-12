Brooks & Yearwood

GARTH BROOKS and wife TRISHA YEARWOOD have cancelled all appearances for the next two weeks and are quarantining after possible exposure to COVID-19. This is the second time the couple has quarantined after an exposure to the virus, the first being when BROOKS' daughter ALLIE COLLEEN tested positive in JULY 2020. The latest incident stems from BROOKS, YEARWOOD and their team taking precautionary tests before the couple's planned guest hosting stint on NBC-TV's "The ELLEN DeGENERES SHOW," which had been set to happen TODAY (2/12).

“Before you do any major television, they have you do pre-tests for COVID, then they have you do the final test," said BROOKS. "On the pre-test, our small little group all tested negative. On the final test, one of the people that were in our little group tested positive. And, so, they did a second test – that came back positive. So we decided just not to risk anything.”

Other scheduled appearances for the couple that have been scrapped for now include BROOKS' upcoming #StudioG and YEARWOOD's #TsCoffeeTalk web series.

“We cancelled everything for the next two weeks,” said BROOKS. “The Queen and I will be quarantining ... living on love ... and testing every 72 hours. Our thoughts and prayers are with the one person in this group that has already tested positive ... [We] hope that’s as far as it goes ... and hopefully we get past this thing.”

