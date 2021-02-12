Daniel

BEASLEY MEDIA Country WSOC/CHARLOTTE PD JACK DANIEL has swapped stations with cluster OM JOHN REYNOLDS. The move has DANIEL now programming AC WKQC (K104.7) and Sports WBCN (FOX SPORTS CHARLOTTE@94.7), with REYNOLDS overseeing WSOC. The change happened quietly at the end of 2020, ALL ACCESS has learned.

DANIEL joined WSOC as PD in 2018 (NET NEWS 10/26/18), but retained his afternoon show at K104.7.

