ENTERCOM Hot AC KALC (ALICE 105.9)/DENVER raised over $1.3 million for CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL COLORADO, a proud member of the CHILDREN’S MIRACLE NETWORK®, during “ALICE 105.9 Cares for Kids Radiothon" on WEDNESDAY (2/10) and THURSDAY (2/11). The amount donated during the 20th annual radiothon brought the overall fundraising total to over $24 million since 2001.

Throughout the two-day event, programming featured interviews with hospital patients, families of patients, and front-line workers, who shared stories of hope, healing, and navigating through the impact of the COVID-19 crisis.

SVP/Market Mgr. CHUCK SULLIVAN said, “In an especially trying year, we’re proud to continue our yearly tradition of amplifying our station’s voice to assist the CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL COLORADO. Despite the unique challenges we’re all facing today, we’re blown away by the unwavering support from our listeners as we stand with the hospital’s selfless mission. We’re proud to unite with them and leverage our scale and resources to help make a difference for these children and their families.”

