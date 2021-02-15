Kristine Mariana & Jorge Martinez

One lucky couple of essential workers from GLEN COVE, LONG ISLAND experienced the wedding of their dreams this weekend thanks to iHEARTMEDIA's Top 40 WHTZ (Z100) & KLTW (106.7 LITE FM)/NEW YORK and THE EMPIRE STATE BUILDING. The selected couple of essential workers enjoyed an all-expense-paid wedding including a KLEINFELD wedding dress, DAVID YURMAN wedding bands and a luxury minimoon (NET NEWS 1/25).

KRISTINE MARIANA and JORGE MARTINEZ were set to marry in 2020 after their engagement at THE EMPIRE STATE BUILDING in AUGUST 2018. JORGE, a frontline essential worker at a NEW YORK hospital, and KRISTINE, a NEW YORK special education teacher, worked through the pandemic and put their wedding dreams on hold. The couple was surprised this past TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 9th to learn they were selected to tie the knot back at the exact place of their engagement.

The ceremony took place on SATURDAY morning (2/13) at 9a.

