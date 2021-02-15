To Host Conversations In Conjunction With PBS Black Church Special

NORFOLK STATE UNIVERSITY Urban WNSB (BLAZIN' HOT 91)/NORFOLK, VA, has partnered with PBS, WHRO PUBLIC MEDIA, and the CORPORATION FOR PUBLIC BROADCASTING to premiere "The Black Church: This Is Our Story. This Is Our Song." airing on TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 16th and WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 17th at 9p (ET). In conjunction with the premiere, WNSB will host a variety of interviews and discussions to coincide with the intimate two-part, four-hour series from HENRY LOUIS GATES, JR. that explores the 400-year-old story of the BLACK church in AMERICA.



WNSB will interview religious leaders from the HAMPTON ROADS community on its live public policy show "State Of The Water Tune in SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 21st at 1p (ET) or listen via the TUNE IN and SIMPLE RADIO apps.

In conjunction with the series, JAY OWENS HAYES, host of WNSB’s gospel show "Gospel Glory," will interview prominent inspirational artists and discuss the evolution and impact of gospel music in the BLACK church. Tune in for these informative interviews on SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 21st at 8a and 11a (ET).

In celebration of BLACK HISTORY MONTH, WNSB is dedicating all of its public affair programming to the BLACK CHURCH series. In addition, WNSB will also air enlightening discussions during the station’s weekly community segment, "Health, Healing, and HAMPTON ROADS." Tune in on WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 17th and WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 24th at 9a (ET).



The replay from each discussion will be posted to the station’s YOUTUBE page, WNSB HOT 91, and on the station’s website at wnsbonline.org.

