Eternal Blues

ALLIGATOR RECORDS is celebrating 50 years as the home of some the most influential Blues artists over the past few generations. To mark the occasion, the label will be presenting a streaming concert at the GOVERNORS STATE UNIVERSITY CENTER FOR PERFORMING ARTS in CHICAGO.

SWEET HOME CHICAGO -- AN ONLINE BLUES CELEBRATION will feature a performanceS by BILLY BRANCH & THE SONS OF BLUES, SHEMEKIA COPELAND, LIL’ ED WILLIAMS and TORONZO CANNON.

In addition to the music, current and former ALLIGATOR artists including MAVIS STAPLES, CHARLIE MUSSELWHITE, ELVIN BISHOP, SELWYN BIRCHWOOD, NICK MOSS, CURTIS SALGADO, MARCIA BALL, TOMMY CASTRO, TINSLEY ELLIS, GAYE ADEGBALOLA and CORKY SIEGEL will offer birthday greetings to the label via video.

The concert is also part of the CENTER FOR PERFORMING ARTS 25th anniversary celebration. The show takes place on MARCH 13th and will be available to watch on demand through APRIL 11th.

Learn more here.

« see more Net News