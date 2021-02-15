Free Webinar

This THURSDAY (2/18) at 10a (PT)/1p (ET), 7p (CET), make sure that you are signed up for the BENZTOWN and P1 MEDIA GROUP-hosted webinar featuring ROGERS Sports & Media VP/Brands & In-House Production PAUL KAYE, a leading talent coach.

This 30-minute webinar is called “Global Radio Ideas: Bits Are Out, Conversations Are In” and will be hosted by BENZTOWN CEO ANDREAS SANNEMANN and P1 MEDIA GROUP Partner KEN BENSON and will feature KAYE in this ninth webinar in the series with input from the "Global Radio Ideas" FACEBOOK group.

The webinar will cover topics including:

Conversations are in

Being interesting or funny – which is better?

What successful morning shows never do

How to effectively coach talent & more!

For more info, email SUSAN AKSU at BENZTOWN or call her at (818) 842-4600.

