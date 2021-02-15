Lawsuit

A former PD at VISIONS MULTI MEDIA GROUP R&B WUFO-A-WW243DX (POWER 96.5)/BUFFALO has won a default judgment against the station for unlawful discrimination, reports the BUFFALO NEWS.

ROBERT FRANK, who was fired in APRIL 2016 after four months with WUFO, sued the station alleging that owner SHEILA BROWN criticized him based on religion and gender, telling him that God had told her he "needed to perform in a Christian manner," pressured him to join her religious organization, and said she preferred to work with a female staff. The station countered in court papers that FRANK was fired for trying to take over the station manager's position, which was held by BROWN, and was bad-mouthing her; the station denied FRANK's religious and gender discrimination claims.

But U.S. District Judge WILLIAM K. SESSIONS granted a default judgment of $498,071 to FRANK, pointing to the station's attorney's failure to meet deadlines for disclosure of pertinent information; a previous default in the case was set aside in AUGUST 2019 with only attorney's fees awarded to FRANK, but SESSIONS ruled that there was "no excuse" for the station to fail to provide the disclosures by the deadline set by the court.

