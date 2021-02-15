True to their annual tradition ST. PATRICK’S DAY, DROPKICK MURPHYS will unite with music fans from around the globe with a virtual twist as DROPKICK MURPHYS ST. PATRICK’S DAY STREAM 2021...STILL LOCKED DOWN will celebrate on WEDNESDAY, MARCH 17th at 7p (ET)/4p (PT) streaming for free and simulcast worldwide via www.DKMstream.com. DROPKICK MURPHYS will be performing socially distanced on an arena-sized stage with a full LED screen and a brand new video show directed by the band's longtime friend JOSH ADAMS from MINDPOOL LIVE. STILL LOCKED DOWN will include some new songs from the band’s forthcoming studio album set to be announced next week.

DROPKICK MURPHYS founder KEN CASEY explains, “Instead of charging for tickets, we’re going to ‘pass the virtual hat’ so you can donate what you’d like to help support us in our efforts to keep paying our employees. When we did the first two free live streams for charity, our fans were super generous and we raised lots of money for good causes. But frankly, we’ve been out of work for over a year, so this one, we’ve gotta make about us. Of course, a portion will also go to charity, as always!”



People who donate in advance or during the stream will see their name scroll across the ticker at the bottom of the screen during Still Locked Down.

