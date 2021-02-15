Allbee

LAINIE ALLBEE has retired from NASHVILLE-based business management firm MARTIN, ALLBEE, MILLER BRYAN & ASSOCIATES (MAMBA). ALLBEE first joined the company, then know as MARTIN-COOK, as an Administrative Assistant in 1985. In 2002, she was made a full partner, where she handled client relations, assisted the account management staff, and managed and promoted the business. Some of the Country artist clients she represented through the years include BRAD PAISLEY, NITTY GRITTY DIRT BAND, T. GRAHAM BROWN, TAMMY WYNETTE, KEITH WHITLEY and more, as well as a large roster of Christian music artists.

“I have been blessed with an interesting career in the music industry and worked with an array of creative souls," said ALLBEE. "My awesome partners, ELAINE [BRYAN] and BREANNE [MILLER], will be missed, along with the rest of our wonderful staff. Here’s to the new generation steering MAMBA into the future.”

“I have had the joy of working beside LAINIE for 20 years, and it truly was a pleasure," said MILLER. "LAINIE always wanted us to succeed and did everything in her power to help make it happen! I am honored to have been able to call her a business partner and a good friend.”

“I am grateful for the constant support LAINIE has provided to me since I started working with her in 1999," said BRYAN. "Her positive attitude is an attribute I have always admired and found truly inspiring. I wish her only the best and congratulate her on a well-deserved retirement!”

ALLBEE will continue to donate her time to various causes. She is a member and former member of numerous civic organizations, including former Board Member, Treasurer, and Finance Committee Chair for the W.O. SMITH SCHOOL OF MUSIC, former board member and Pres. of SOURCE, and Board Member and former President of the MUSIC CITY chapter of the ACCOUNTING & FINANCIAL WOMEN'S ALLIANCE. ALLBEE is also an alumni of LEADERSHIP MUSIC, and a member of the COUNTRY MUSIC ASSOCIATION, the GOSPEL MUSIC ASSOCIATION, THE RECORDING ACADEMY, AIMP and the COPYRIGHT SOCIETY OF THE SOUTH. Reach her here.

